A swimmer was killed in the first fatal shark attack in 60 years close to Sydney on Wednesday afternoon leading to the closure of beaches in the Australian city, Reuters reported.

A video of the incident, which took place off Little Bay beach around 20 kilometres from Sydney, showed a shark attacking a person. While local authorities have not disclosed the swimmer’s identity, the BBC reported that the victim’s friends identified him as a 35-year-old British who was a diving instructor.

According to the New South Wales ambulance service, the man suffered “catastrophic” injuries, the BBC reported.

Officials are looking for the shark and have deployed drones and drum lines, which bait sharks. Citizens have been directed not to enter the water.

Biologists of the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries believe it was a three metres-long white shark, a spokesperson told Reuters.