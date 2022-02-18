Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday asked the prime minister to investigate claims of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal planning to collaborate with separatist elements during the 2017 Assembly elections.

Poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday had alleged that Kejriwal was ready to take the support of separatist elements during the previous elections, ANI reported.

According to Vishwas, Kejriwal had said that he would either become the chief minister of Punjab or the first prime minister of an independent nation, in an apparent reference to Khalistan.

The Khalistan movement is a separatist campaign with an ambition to create a country for Sikhs by seceding from Punjab.

On Friday, Channi asked for an impartial inquiry into Kumar’s claims.

“Politics aside, people of Punjab have paid a heavy price while fighting separatism,” he said in a tweet. “Hon’ble PM needs to address the worry of every Punjabi.”

In his tweet, Channi also posted a letter from Punjab’s additional chief electoral officer restraining media houses and political parties from publishing Vishwa’s “maliciously manufactured” interview. The officer also wrote that the video was meant to defame Kejriwal and promote hatred among religious groups.

However, this letter was soon withdrawn by the electoral officer, according to the Hindustan Times.

As CM of Punjab, I request Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji to order an impartial enquiry in the matter of @DrKumarVishwas Ji’s video. Politics aside, people of Punjab have paid a heavy price while fighting separatism. Hon’ble PM needs to address the worry of every Punjabi. pic.twitter.com/aoSwie55yx — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) February 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha alleged that political parties were conspiring to foil Kejriwal’s chances in Punjab.

“All the parties came together to stop the AAP from forming the government in Punjab,” he claimed. “As part of the conspiracy, Congress, BJP and Akali leaders are continuously giving false statements and spreading disinformation to defame Arvind Kejriwal.”

Voting will take place in Punjab on February 20. The results will be announced on March 10.