Hindutva supremacist Yati Narsinghanand Giri on Thursday was released from Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district jail days after he was granted bail in two cases against him, PTI reported.

Giri was arrested on January 15 for his remarks against women. On January 17, the Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said that Giri had also been booked for hate speech at a conclave in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar city.

On February 7, Giri was granted bail in the Haridwar hate speech case. Giri and several other Hindutva supremacists had called for violence against Muslims at a religious conclave held in the city from December 17 to 19.

He had called upon Hindus to pick up weapons, asserting that the “economic boycott” of Muslims will not work.

On February 15, he received bail in the case pertaining to derogatory comments against women.

District and Sessions judge Bharat Bhushan Pandey had granted bail to Giri in both cases.

On Thursday, soon after walking out of the jail, Giri went to the Haridwar city’s Sarvanand Ghat where he resumed his hunger strike demanding the release of the former chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Jitendra Narayan Tyagi.

He told reporters that his release did not mean anything while Tyagi was in jail, according to PTI.

Tyagi was the first person to be arrested in connection to the Haridwar hate speech case on January 13. Tyagi had recently converted to Hinduism and changed his name from Wasim Rizvi.

Giri, also known as Yati Nargsinghanand Saraswati, has made several extremist comments in the past as well.