A special court in Gujarat on Friday sentenced 38 of the 49 convicts to death in the 2008 serial blasts in Ahmedabad, ANI reported.

As many as 22 bombs went off at Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, at several locations. The blasts left 56 dead and 200 injured. After a trial that lasted almost 13 years, the court on February 8 held 49 accused persons guilty and acquitted 28 others. Nearly 80 accused persons faced trial in the case.

The special court announced the quantum of punishment on Friday.

More details to follow.