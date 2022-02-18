Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said he would “personally” look into the allegations made by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has ties with banned organisation Sikhs for Justice, India Today reported.

Earlier on Friday, Channi had written to Shah on the matter along with a copy of a letter, purportedly written by Sikhs for Justice legal advisor Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, which indicated the outfit’s ties with the Aam Aadmi Party. However, Pannu has claimed that the letter is fake.

Channi said that the contents of the letter indicated that Sikhs for Justice had supported the Aam Aadmi Party during the 2017 Punjab elections as well.

The Punjab chief minister also referred to a poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas’s comments on Wednesday alleging that Kejriwal was willing to take the support of separatists during the 2017 state elections.

In a letter to Channi, Shah said the claims were “serious” in the context of national security.

“…A political party being in contact with and seeking support from an anti-national, separatist and banned outfit during elections is a serious matter in the context of national security,” Shah wrote. “I assure you that no one will be permitted to disturb the nation’s unity.”

HM Amit Shah in a letter to Punjab CM assures him that GoI has taken the matter seriously and that he'll personally ensure that the matter is looked into in detail



Meanwhile, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the Sikhs for Justice has issued a video statement saying the letter is a fake one fact checker website Boomlive reported. However, the fact checkers have not found out independently if the letter is indeed fake.