Voting for the Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats started on Sunday. While the elections in Punjab are being held in a single phase, Uttar Pradesh has seven rounds of polling. Two phases of the elections in the Adityanath-ruled state took place on February 10 and February 14.

Voting in Punjab began at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm, reported PTI. In Uttar Pradesh, voting is being held between 7 am and 6 pm.

Punjab

Over 2.14 crore residents will be voting to choose from 1,304 candidates for 117 seats in Punjab.

Punjab is witnessing a contest between the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party coalition, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Punjab Lok Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha – a political front of various farmer bodies.

Incumbent Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies.

Channi and Congress candidate Sidhu Moosewala who is contesting for the Mansa constituency have been booked for violating the model code of conduct, PTI reported on Saturday. They were found campaigning in Mansa after the 6 pm deadline on Friday which was the last day for campaigning.

Besides Channi, other prominent candidates in the fray include Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Chief Ministers Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and former Union minister Vijay Sampla are also contesting the polls.

Voting in Punjab was earlier going to be held on February 14 but it was postponed because of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Several political leaders had told the Election Commission that many residents will leave for Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi city around the polling date to celebrate the poet’s birth anniversary. The leaders had expressed fear that these residents would not be able to cast their votes in such a scenario.

In the 2017 elections, Congress had secured a majority by winning 77 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party-led coalition had won 22 seats and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance 18.

Uttar Pradesh

Voting in Uttar Pradesh is being held for 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts. As many as 2.15 crore voters will cast their votes to elect from 627 candidates.

Elections are being held in Firozabad, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Etah, Hamirpur, Hathras, Mahoba, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Jhansi and Lalitpur.

Among the prominent faces in the fray in this phase are BJP leader Satish Mahana and Ramvir Upadhaya and Congress candidate Louise Khurshid

Louise Khurshid is the wife of Congress leader Salman Khurshid. They have cast their votes.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid & his wife and party's candidate from Farrukhabad Sadar, Louise Khurshid vote at a polling booth in the constituency.



"Feeling euphoric. Because of Priyanka Gandhi everywhere I went women expressed interest in voting," she says.#UPElections2022 pic.twitter.com/SjEaf5H9bP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022

Uttar Pradesh minister Ramnaresh Agnihotri and former Indian Police Service Officer Asim Arun are also in the fray.

Polling is also being held at the Karhal Assembly seat from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting.

In the 2017 state Assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance had won 325 of the 403 seats. The Congress-Samajwadi Party had secured 54 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party 19.

