An activist belonging to the Bajrang Dal was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday night in Karnataka’s Shivamogga town, PTI reported. Following his death, the district administration issued orders prohibiting people in the town from gathering in groups of five or more in public.

The activist, 23-year-old Harsha, was allegedly attacked by unknown persons at Ravi Varma lane in the town’s Bharathi Colony.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that investigation into the case began on Sunday night, and the police have gathered some leads, ANI reported.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited Harsha’s family in Shivamogga. He claimed that the police have found “vital clues” and will soon arrest the culprits. The minister urged people to remain calm.

However, some people allegedly burnt several vehicles in Shivamogga’s Seegehatti area, ANI reported.

Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R said that orders prohibiting public gatherings under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been issued in the town, and that schools and colleges have been directed to remain shut.

“Police are investigating the case and trying to find out the criminals,” Selvamani said, according to PTI. “We are also working with them.”

On Monday, morning, he said that the overall situation in the town was peaceful, according to ANI.

District Superintendent of Police BM Lakshmi Prasad said that the police have formed a task force to investigate the killing. “Our priority is to find them out and get them punished,” he said. “We request people to cooperate with us and not to act emotionally.”

Jnanendra said on Sunday that the killing was not related to the ban on hijabs in educational institutions and the resultant protests, India Today reported. The minister said further investigation was necessary.

However, state minister KS Eshwarappa alleged that Harsha was killed by “Musalmaan goondas” (Muslim goons), ANI reported. He said that he was very disturbed by the killing.

“I’m going to Shivamogga now to analyse the situation,” Eshwarappa said. “We’ll not allow goondaism.”

Eshwarappa accused Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar of “provocating the Muslim goons”, according to India Today.

Shivakumar, however, said that the killing had nothing to do with the protests on hijabs in educational institutions, but took place due to personal enmity between two groups. He also denied having provoked anyone to commit a crime.

The Congress leader alleged that Eshwarappa had violated the Indian Flag Code and demanded his resignation, India Today reported. He was referring to a statement made by the minister earlier this month that the saffron flag could replace the tricolour in the future.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanded Jnanendra’s resignation, stating that he hails from the district where the killing took place.