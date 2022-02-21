A Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker on Monday was killed in Kerala’s Kannur district by a group of unidentified assailants, PTI reported. The party has alleged that workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party were behind the murder.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Korambil Haridas, a resident of New Mahe town, according to The Indian Express.

Police said that the unknown assailants attacked Haridas near his home. His leg was severed in the assault. Haridas’s brother, Suran, was also injured in the incident.

Police Commissioner R Ilango said that he is investigating the matter and the culprits would be apprehended soon, according to The New Indian Express.

An unidentified officer said that there was a minor clash between members of the RSS and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at a local temple festival, according to the Hindustan Times. Two Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh members were reportedly injured.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MV Jayarajan said that a senior RSS leader had made a provocative speech last week.

“The RSS is trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the district,” he said. “It is targeting the party for protecting communal harmony. The RSS-BJP leaders should rein in their cadres.”

But Bharatiya Janata Party Kannur district secretary N Harisadan has denied any role in the murder.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have also called for a strike in the area on Monday.