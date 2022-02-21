The Trinamool Congress on Sunday expelled 61 rebel candidates who were going to contest as independent contenders after they were denied tickets by the party for the upcoming civic polls in West Bengal, The Indian Express reported.

As many as 108 municipalities in the state will go to the polls on February 27.

Last week, the party had removed over 50 candidates on similar grounds.

Most of the expelled candidates belong to the North 24 Parganas district, according to The Indian Express.

On February 17, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had asked the rebel candidates to withdraw their nominations within 48 hours or face expulsion, according to PTI.

Trinamool Congress leader Jyotipriyo Mullick said that a clear message to withdraw their candidature was sent to the workers by the party.

“Some had done so but most of them did not,” he said. “We have today decided to expel these workers from the party.”

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party has said that it is ready to induct the sacked Trinamool leaders, India Today reported.

“Trinamool is not a party, it’s a property,” BJP state vice-president Soumitra Khan said. “If rebel TMC leaders, who were denied tickets for the upcoming municipality elections, join BJP, it will give strength to our party.’