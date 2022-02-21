West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the death of student leader Anish Khan, PTI reported. The investigation team will submit its report in 15 days, Banerjee said.

Khan was found dead at his home in Howrah district on Friday. His family alleged that some people wearing police uniforms had barged into their house and threw Khan from the three-storied building. The police have denied these claims.

Student organisations have been holding protests across West Bengal since Saturday.

Students against Fascism!

Justice for Anish!

From Kolkata today.

✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/DZHcYP3g7s — SFI (@SFI_CEC) February 21, 2022

On Monday, Banerjee said the state chief secretary will set up the Special Investigation Team, which will be headed by the director general of police. She stressed that an impartial investigation will be done and those involved in the killing will be punished.

Banerjee claimed that her party, the Trinamool Congress, had “good relations” with Khan and that he had also helped her during last year’s Assembly elections.

“Those who are going [to Khan’s house] to show their faces on television do not know that Anish used to keep in touch with us...,” Banerjee said, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, a lawyer has filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court urging it to initiatesuo moto proceedings into Khan’s death, Live Law reported. A lawyer on Monday filed a The plea was made orally before Justice Rajasekhar Mantha who asked the lawyer to file a written prayer.