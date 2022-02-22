Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered troops to be deployed in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, raising fears of an imminent invasion of Ukraine, AP reported.

Putin claimed in his decree that the forces were being deployed to “maintain peace”. Earlier, he announced recognition for separatists supported by Russia in the self-proclaimed regions of Donestsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic, Reuters reported.

Reuters quoted witnesses as saying that unusually large military hardware columns were moving through Donestsk city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted that the country was not afraid of anyone or anything. “We don’t owe anyone anything,” he said. “And we won’t give anything to anyone.”

An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the situation is underway.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko said that he believed that an invasion had already begun and that Russian forces “are entering as we speak”, the BBC reported. He added that he was concerned that Russia may go further than the separatist regions, and invade large parts of the country, including the capital city of Kiev.

“I have to tell you when a nuclear nation is calling your nation a historical mistake which has to be fixed, yes, you have to be worried about what he has in mind,” he said, referring to Putin’s address.

A number of Western countries reacted sharply to Putin’s decree and are reportedly considering sanctions.

The United States issued an order barring investments and trade from the country in the breakaway regions, and the country is likely to announce additional measures, possibly in the form of sanctions, on Tuesday, according to AP.

United States President Joe Biden said on Monday evening that he has signed an Executive Order “to deny Russia the chance to profit from its blatant violations of international law”. He said that the United States is holding close consultations with allies and partners, including Ukraine, on the next steps.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Russia’s recognition of the separatist regions in Ukraine. “This is a blatant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and international law,” Trudeau said. “Canada stands strong in its support for Ukraine – and we will impose economic sanctions for these actions.”

The Canadian prime minister also condemned Russia’s decrees deploying military forces in Ukraine. “We remain steadfast in our support for Ukrainian sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence,” he said. “Canada, and our allies, will defend democracy and the will of the Ukrainian people.”

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the country’s sanctions against those “complicit in the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity” will begin tomorrow, according to the BBC. Johnson said that the United Kingdom will consider sending further defensive support to Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine tensions

Since early this year, Russia has amassed over 1 lakh troops at the Ukrainian border. Reports also said that 30,000 more troops are engaged in exercises in Belarus, close to its border with Ukraine.

The two countries have been engaged in a conflict since 2014 when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and backed separatist rebellions in the country’s eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Russia has consistently maintained that it has no plans to invade Ukraine. Last week, there were reports that the country was pulling back some of its troops from the border. But, the United States and allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, have rejected these claims.

On Monday, Moscow claimed that it has killed five Ukrainian “saboteurs” who had crossed into Russia. Ukraine, however, has denied the claims.