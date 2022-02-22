The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is presently ahead in 21 municipal corporations and 98 municipalities in the Tamil Nadu urban local body polls, The Indian Express reported.

Counting of votes began at 8 am at 268 centres in the state.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is leading in three municipalities and 41 town panchayats. Meanwhile, the Congress is ahead in three municipalities and 15 town panchayats.

Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections underway; visuals from GCT College, Coimbatore pic.twitter.com/7uB4l75AvE — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

The DMK has won five wards in the Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation, and is leading in three wards each in Coimbatore and Salem, India Today reported.

From the DMK, a total of 61 corporation ward members are currently leading, as are 245 municipality ward members and 1204 town panchayat ward members. From the AIADMK, 8 corporation ward members, 79 municipality ward members and 349 town panchayat ward members are currently leading, as per the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission.

The DMK has won the election in the Valparai municipality in Coimbatore district by winning 18 of 21 wards, according to The Indian Express.

Elections to urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu were held on Saturday. Repolling was held on Monday at seven voting booths in four districts following allegations of booth capturing malpractices.

At Besant Nagar in Chennai, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam member had allegedly damaged the voting machine and threatened the election officials.

In the election on Saturday, state had recorded a turnout of 60.70%. Chennai registered the lowest figure of 43.59%.

Twenty-one cities, 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats voted to elect more than12,000 members. As many as 57,778 candidates are in the fray.

The civic elections were held in the state after a gap of over 10 years. The elections were held up since 2016 on account of legal disputes.

Numerous parties had filed court cases in connection with alleged law and order problems and inadequate reservation for Scheduled Tribes.