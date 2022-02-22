A group of unidentified people on Monday pelted stones at a restaurant belonging to the father of one of the six girls from Udupi who have approached the Karnataka High Court demanding that students should have the right to wear the hijab in educational institutions, The Hindu reported.

The mob also attacked the girl’s brother allegedly over an argument on the hijab ban in Karnataka when he was closing the restaurant. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

Case registered against miscreants who confronted & assualted a kin of one of the girls protesting for #Hijab at Udupi govt PU college. They have also pelted stones at a restuarant where he was working. Investigation on. #Hijab #HijabControversy pic.twitter.com/enmhtvRnUU — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) February 22, 2022

Since the last month, Muslim students in Karnataka have been protesting for their right to wear the hijab. On February 5, the Karnataka government had passed an order banning clothes that “disturb equality, integrity and public order”.

On February 10, the Karnataka High Court in an interim order barred the students of the state from wearing “religious clothes” in schools and colleges until it decides on petitions challenging the hijab ban in educational institutes.

During Monday’s incident, the police said they rushed to the spot and dispersed the group of people to avert further problems, PTI reported. A case under unlawful assembly has been registered at the Malpe police station.

Udupi Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan said a windowpane of the restaurant was damaged, according to The Hindu.

An unidentified police officer at the Malpe police station told NDTV that there were around 20-30 people in the group. Most of them were known to the girl’s brother, the officer added.

“The trigger for the rioting was that Saif’s father reacting to the hijab row controversy and those wearing saffron shawls,” the officer said. “This was a sting done by a local Kannada channel. His statements and the choice of words triggered the group, who then reached the hotel and pelted stones.”

Meanwhile, the girl took to Twitter to speak about the attack. “My brother was brutally attacked by a mob,” she wrote. “Just because I continue to stand for My #Hijab which is MY RIGHT. Our property was ruined as well. Why?? Can’t I demand my right? Who will be their next victim?”