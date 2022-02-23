Residents in several parts of Chandigarh have been left without electricity for over 36 hours as the city’s power department employees are holding a three-day protest against privatisation of the services, reported India Today.

The power outage has left many parts of the city without electricity and water and has also hampered the city’s hospitals and traffic management. Online classes have been shut down and industrial production and manufacturing units in some parts of the city have also been hit, reported NDTV.

“We have a backup plan like we have generators,” Chandigarh Health Services Director Suman Singh told PTI. “But you cannot put 100% load of a hospital on a generator. So, we had to reschedule or postpone our planned surgeries.”

The power supply has been restored in certain parts of Chandigarh like Sectors 44-A, 42-B, 33-B, 11-A, 15-C, 22-A 39, residents said, reported The Tribune. However, the outage continues in Sectors 51, 52, 36, 63, 4, 46, 22-D, 20-A, 21-A, 29 and 30 and parts of Sector 47, 34-C, 61 and Mani Majra areas.

"A lot of time has passed without electricity, no one is coming to help us, otherwise they come door-to-door during elections. This is the 1st time Chandigarh has experienced such shortage of electricity," said Kamla Devi, a homemaker

In view of the outage, the Indian Army has been called in to restore power.

On Tuesday evening, the Chandigarh administration had invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act. Under this law, the authorities can put a ban on strikes for six months.

Why are employees protesting?

The employees went on a strike on Monday night after the UT Powermen Union called for a protest against the administration’s decision to privatise the electricity department.

The employees claimed that if the electricity department was privatised, their service conditions would change and power tariffs would increase.

VK Gupta, the president of the All India Power Engineers Federation, said that the scheme to transfer government employees to a private entity amounted to a case of coercion, reported The Indian Express.

“Under the proposed transfer scheme of the Chandigarh administration, all existing employees would be transferred to a private company, which is an inferior service condition as compared to government service,” Gupta claimed, adding that it violates provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003.

On Monday, Dharam Pal, the advisor to the Chandigarh administration, held a meeting with the representatives of the department. However, the two sides could not reach a breakthrough. After this, the union announced the strike. The employees have also threatened to extend the duration of the strike if the decision to privatise the department is not revoked.

"Privatisation could lead to a rise in power tariffs," said the president of UT Powermen Union, Dhian Singh

High Court summons Chandigarh chief engineer

On Tuesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court took suo moto cognisance of outage and asked the Union Territory’s chief engineer to appear before it. A bench of Justices Ajay Tewari and Pankaj Jain told the chief engineer to inform the court of the steps taken restore power.

Senior Standing Counsel Anil Mehta told the court that the “the power failure is on account of acts of sabotage by the striking employees”.