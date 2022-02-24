Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a “military operation” in Ukraine and vowed retaliation against those who interfere with it, AFP reported.

He asked the Ukraine military to lay down its arms.

This comes a day after he said that Russia was looking for “diplomatic solutions” to resolve the tensions with Ukraine, but that its interests are non-negotiable.

Since early this year, the country has amassed over 1 lakh troops at the Ukrainian border, leading to fears of an invasion.

The two countries have been engaged in a conflict since 2014 when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and backed separatist rebellions in the country’s eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

On Monday, Putin had said he recognised the independence of separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk.