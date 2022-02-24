The Assam Rifles on Wednesday seized improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, and explosive materials in Manipur days ahead of Assembly elections in the state, India Today reported.

The battalion seized the explosives from Moreh town, which is located near the Manipur-Myanmar border.

The Assam Rifles, based on a tip-off, intercepted an unidentified man riding a motorcycle from Myanmar into India carrying a suspicious wooden box, IANS quoted a defence spokesperson as saying. When security forces tried to intercept the man, he dropped the box and fled into Myanmar.

Members of the security forces reportedly recovered at least six improvised explosive devices with detonating cords and electric wires in the box.

The improvised explosive devices may have been meant for disrupting the Manipur poll process, the Assam Rifles spokesperson said. Security personnel handed over the explosive materials to the Moreh Police for investigation.

The Manipur Assembly election will be held on February 28 and March 5. The result will be announced on March 10.

Till February 22, flying squads have seized illegal items worth over Rs 160 crore, according to India Today. “This is a record amount of seizure – more than four times of what was seized during the 2017 Assembly elections,” Manipur Chief Election Officer Rajesh Agarwal told the channel.

A total of 180 flying squads have been deployed in the state in the run-up to the elections.