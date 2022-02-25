Ahead of the civic elections in West Bengal on February 27, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party seeking the deployment of central paramilitary forces in the state, reported The Indian Express.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said, “Sorry. We are not inclined to entertain this petition.”

BJP leaders Mousumi Roy and Pratap Banerjee moved the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday turned down the party’s demand for the deployment of paramilitary personnel in the 106 municipalities where elections will be held, reported the Hindustan Times.

Advocate PS Patwalia, appearing for the BJP leaders, had sought the deployment of central forces in view of the violence and irregularities during the previous phases of the civic elections.

Terming the petition “premature”, the Calcutta High Court said it was up to the West Bengal Election Commission to take such a decision.

In its order, the court said it cannot decide on the necessity of deploying central paramilitary forces. The High Court said it was the duty of the Election Commission to ensure that necessary steps are taken to conduct free and fair polls.

In its order, the High Court had told the State Election Commission to hold a meeting within 24 hours with senior West Bengal officials such as the chief secretary, inspector general of police and others on the need to deploy paramilitary personnel, according to The Indian Express.

The High Court had said that if the State Election Commissioner decides that paramilitary personnel need not be deployed, then he will be “personally” liable to ensure free and fair elections.

TMC won elections in all four municipalities



On February 14, the ruling Trinamool Congress had swept the civic elections in all four municipal corporations in West Bengal where voting was held after a delay due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in January.

The BJP had asked for re-elections in Bidhannagar and Asansol, alleging widespread rigging and violence.

The BJP state president had written a letter to the West Bengal Election Commission claiming that the police did not take action when the rigging took place.