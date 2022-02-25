Two days after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was on Friday hospitalised after he complained of stomach pain, reported PTI. The senior Nationalist Congress Party leader has been admitted to Mumbai’s JJ Hospital.

An unidentified official of the hospital told PTI that Malik was admitted to the urology department around 11.30 am.

A Mumbai court had on Wednesday sent Malik to the Enforcement Directorate’s custody till March 3 in an alleged money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Malik on Wednesday afternoon in connection with a money laundering case involving fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The Enforcement Directorate’s inquiry is based on a case filed by the National Investigation Agency earlier this month against Ibrahim and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Malik was “actively involved” in the funding of terrorist activities.

However, Malik, his party members and other leaders of the Opposition have alleged that he is being targeted by the central government.

In recent months, Malik has made several allegations against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and former Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in connection to the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Malik has also accused Wankhede of being part of an extortion racket linked to drug cases against Bollywood actors.