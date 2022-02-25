Unidentified assailants riding motorcycles shot dead a former councillor and his elder brother in Khor village of Gurugram’s Pataudi block on Friday morning, reported PTI. Police said that 30 rounds of bullets were fired at them.

The deceased were identified as Parmjit Singh Thakran, a former councillor, and Surjit Singh Thakran, his elder brother, according to the police, according to PTI. They were both liquor businessmen, reported The Tribune.

Manbir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Manesar area, said the brothers succumbed to their injuries while being treated at a hospital. Singh told PTI that a first information report will be registered after the family lodges a complaint.

Veer Singh, Pataudi assistant commissioner of police, said an investigation has been initiated, according to The Indian Express.

The police said that five assailants came on motorcycles and shot dead the two brothers outside their home. The shooters managed to flee but left behind one of their motorcycles, according to The Tribune. The report said a huge police force has been deployed in the village.

The police are investigating whether the killings were the result of an enmity or a business rivalry. They have obtained CCTV camera footage of the shooting, according to The Indian Express.