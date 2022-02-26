India on Friday abstained from voting on a United Nations Security Council resolution that deplored Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine.

India’s ambassador to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, said that dialogue was the only way to resolve disputes, “however daunting that may appear at the moment”.

The resolution, co-written by the United States and Albania, was not passed as Russia vetoed it. The country has veto power in its capacity as a permanent member of the council.

In UN Security Council meeting on #Ukraine today, India abstained on the vote on draft resolution.



Our Explanation of Vote ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/w0yQf5h2wr — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) February 25, 2022

Tirumurti, representing India, said that the country was “deeply disturbed” by the recent turn of developments and called for an immediate stop to violence. “No solution can be arrived at, at the cost of human lives,” he added.

India said that it was a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. “We must return to it,” Tirumurti said. The envoy added that India was concerned about the well-being of its citizens, including students, in Ukraine.

“The contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states,” the Indian envoy told the council. “All member states need to honour these principles in finding a constructive way forward.”

The Indian statement did not make any explicit reference to Russia or condemn its invasion of Ukraine.

Apart from India, China and the United Arab Emirates also abstained from the vote, Reuters reported. The other 11 members of the council voted in favour of the resolution.

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly is now expected to take up the draft resolution.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the countries that voted in favour of the resolution. “The veto of [Russia] is a bloodstain on its plaque in the Security Council, the map of Europe and [the world],” he said. “Anti-war coalition must act immediately!”

Grateful to all members of the UN Security Council 🇦🇱 🇧🇷 🇫🇷 🇬🇦 🇬🇭 🇮🇪 🇰🇪 🇲🇽 🇳🇴 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 who voted to stop 🇷🇺 treacherous attack on 🇺🇦 & 🇺🇳 Charter. The veto of 🇷🇺 is a bloodstain on its plaque in the Security Council, the map of Europe & 🌎. Anti-war coalition must act immediately! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 25, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a “military operation” in Ukraine, citing alleged threats emanating from the latter country. Ukraine has denied that it poses any threat to Russia and said that an invasion could lead to the loss of thousands of lives.

Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a conflict since 2014 when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and backed separatist rebellions in the country’s eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.