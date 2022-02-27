Two persons, including a minor, were killed and five others suffered serious injuries after a mortar exploded inside a home in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, PTI reported.

The deceased were identified as 6-year-old Mangminlal and 22-year-old Langinsang.

The two had picked up the bomb from near a training centre of the Border Security Force at Molkoi village in the district, according to The Hindu.

The incident comes just days before voting for the Assembly election in the state is scheduled.

Incidents of violence in Manipur are commonly reported before the Assembly elections. Last week, state’s Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh had said that poll violence had become a norm in Manipur. He had said that trends this year indicated that the polls would not be free and fair.

Singh had made the remarks after an incident where unidentified assailants had shot at the father of a National People’s Party candidate in Imphal East district.

Voting in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The result will be announced on March 10.