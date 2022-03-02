India on Wednesday abstained from voting on the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly that deplored the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reported PTI.

India had abstained from voting against Russia twice before as well.

Wednesday’s resolution was adopted by the 193-member General Assembly with 141 votes in favour of it. Five countries voted against the resolution, while 35 countries abstained from voting.

A thumping defeat for Russia at the UN General Assembly pic.twitter.com/LVMoucUoyk — Julian Borger (@julianborger) March 2, 2022

TS Trimurti, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, in an explanation of the vote said that the country decided to abstain “keeping in view the totality of the evolving situation”.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conveyed to the leaders of Russia and Ukraine that they need to resolve conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

Trimurti said the Indian government hoped for a positive outcome from the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine. He underlined India’s support to the international community’s call for a ceasefire as well safe humanitarian access to conflict zones.

Trimurti highlighted the death of a student from Karnataka in Kharkiv and said that safe passage of all stranded Indian nationals remains its top priority.

He said that India had sent humanitarian assistance comprising medicines and other relief materials to Ukraine already and that more would be dispatched.

In historic "Uniting for Peace" session, #UNGA adopts resolution demanding that the Russian Federation immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine and withdraw its military forces. https://t.co/xWc4QO8ruV pic.twitter.com/NZ5xG7Cfu2 — United Nations (@UN) March 2, 2022

The resolution, “Aggression Against Ukraine”, was co-sponsored by 100 nations, including Afghanistan, Germany, Kuwait, Turkey, Singapore, France, Germany Ireland Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The resolution urged for dialogue and negotiations for an immediate and peaceful resolution to the conflict. It also condemned the involvement of Belarus as well as Russia’s announcement alerting its nuclear forces.

On February 25, India abstained from voting on a United Nations Security Council resolution that deplored Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine.

On February 27, India again abstained from voting on United Nations Security Council resolution on holding a special emergency session of the body’s General Assembly to discuss Russia’s attack on Ukraine.