The Indian government on Thursday issued an advisory containing guidelines and precautionary measures for stranded students in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which has been battered by the Russian military.

The defence ministry advisory warned of potentially dangerous and difficult situations to be expected, including aerial raids, missile or aerial attacks and grenade explosions. It also included detailed instructions on staying safe in the war-torn city.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine also put out a form in the evening, seeking the details of those still stuck in Kharkiv, excluding the suburb of Pisochyn, which is located nearly 12 km from the city. The information sought includes the passport number, contact details and address.

On Wednesday, the embassy had advised all citizens to immediately leave Kharkiv, on foot if necessary. It had directed Indian students to proceed to Kharkiv’s suburbs of Pisochyn and Babaye, both 11 km-12 km away, and Bezlyudovka, 16 km away.

Thousands of Indians, most of them students, are stuck in Ukraine after it was invaded by Russia on February 24.

In its advisory on Thursday evening, the government said Indian nationals and students should be wary of exposure to freezing temperature, facing armed fighters or military personnel, building collapse, lack of electricity, food and water, and psychological trauma.

The advisory told Indian nationals to “remain strong and do not panic”. They were also told to form groups and appoint a coordinator to communicate with Indian authorities.

Listing out survival guidelines, the advisory also said the Indians should learn a few sentences in Russia and listed three basic phrases: “I am a student from India, I am a non-combatant, please help me.”

Earlier in the day, the Indian government said it has not received any reports of its nationals being held hostage in Ukraine. The clarification came a day after Russian and Ukrainian authorities accused each other of holding Indians hostage.

Indian students were also advised to obey all orders by police and armed militia. The advisory said they should avoid protests, commenting on social media or filming combat situations.