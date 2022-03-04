Ukraine: Fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant extinguished, officials say no casualties
The largest nuclear power plant in Europe had caught fire following Russian strikes early on Friday.
A fire that broke out at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine has been extinguished, officials said. Europe’s largest nuclear power plant had caught fire following Russian strikes early on Friday.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had warned that if the plant blew up, it will be “10 times larger” than the Chernobyl disaster of 1986. However, the reactors of the power plant had been turned off and firefighters had reached the facility soon after the blaze erupted.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country’s military operation in Ukraine is “going to plan”, according to Al-Jazeera. He claimed that Russia was rooting out “neo-Nazis” from Ukraine. This is the ninth day of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
At the 49th Human Rights Council Session in Geneva, India on Thursday voiced concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and called for an immediate end to hostilities
Live updates
10.25 am: Ukraine’s State Emergency Services say that the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been extinguished at 6.20 am local time (9.50 am Indian Standard Time). In an update on messaging platform Telegram, the officials say that that there were no casulaties.
10.21 am: The United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has waived the mandatory Covid-19 testing for those travelling back to America from Russia and Belarus, reports Al Jazeera.
10 am: In an update on messsaging platfrom Telegram, Ukraine’s State Emergency Services say that the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been “localised to an area of two thousand square meters”.
9.37 am: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the “horrific attacks” at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
“These unacceptable attacks by Russia must cease immediately,” Trudeau,” Trudeau says in a tweet.
9.35 am: United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he would seek an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia power plant.
9.32 am: Firefighters have made their way into the Zaporizhzhia power plant. Ukraine’s State Emergency Services say in a Facebook post that the responders had entered the power plant at 5.20 am local time (8.50 am Indian Standard Time).
9.27 am: The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s reactors have been safely shut down, says secretary of US’ Department of Energy.
9.14 am: The International Atomic Energy Agency says that the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has not affected its “essential” equipment.
The global atomic energy body has also deployed its Incident and Emergency Centre in “full 24/7 response mode”.
9 am: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accuses Putin of endangering all of Europe, after parts of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant catch fire.
“The Prime Minister said the reckless actions of President Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe,” AFP quotes a statement from 10, Downing Street as saying.
8.48 am: Ukraine emergency workers claim Russian troops are not allowing them access to the nuclear station to put out the fire, reports AFP.
8.40 am: The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station director says radiation security at the site “has been secured”, reports Reuters.
8.37 am: Union minister VK Singh says he has been told that an Indian student returning from Kyiv was taken back midway after getting shot, reports ANI.
8.15 am: US President Joe Biden has spoken to his Ukrainian counterpart and joins him in asking Russia to stop attacks, following the fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
8.10 am: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Russia of nuclear terrorism and asks them to stop attacking the nuclear plant immediately, reports The Guardian. “We must stop Russian troops,” he tells Europeans. “Tell your politicians: Ukraine is 15 nuclear units. If there will be an explosion, it will the end to all of us, the end of Europe, the evacuation of Europe.”
7.55 am: A video shared by journalist Johnattan F Bilancieri shows at least two blasts at the nuclear power plant.
7.50 am: Ukrainian authorities tell the International Atomic Energy Agency that there has been no change reported in radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after a fire broke out there.
The international agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmygal and appealed for a halt on the use of force. He warned of severe danger if the reactors were hit.
7.45: A fire has broken out at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine after it was hit by Russian forces, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says.
Kuleba warns that if the plant blows up, it will be “10 times larger” than the Chernobyl disaster of 1986. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is the biggest one in Europe.
Russian armed forces, however, are continuing to carry out shelling at the site, AP reports.
7.40 am: Here is a roundup of the top developments in Ukraine that took place on Thursday:
- Thirty-three people were killed in Russian air strikes in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, close to the border with Belarus.
- At the end of the second round of talks, Ukraine and Russia reached an understanding on creating a humanitarian corridor to safely evacuate Ukrainians in besieged towns and cities.
- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for direct talks with Vladimir Putin and military aid from Western nations. He added thatthat Ukraine had no plans to attack Russia.
- India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that 18 flights were slated to go to neighbouring countries of Ukraine soon to evacuate citizens stranded in the country.
- India voiced concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine at the 49th Human Rights Council Session in Geneva, and called for an immediate end to hostilities.