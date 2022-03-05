NATO’s refusal to impose no-fly zone gave ‘green signal’ for bombing of Ukraine, claims president
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization chief had said that enforcing a no-fly zone could result in a full-fledged war in Europe with Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for refusing to implement a no-fly zone over his country. He said that the decision has given “the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian towns and villages”.
On Friday, NATO had said that enforcing a no-fly zone could result in a full-fledged war in Europe with Russia.
Meanwhile, several media organisations, including BBC, CNN News, ABC News, Bloomberg and CNN, have suspended their operations in Russia after Moscow passed a law that imposes prison terms of up to 15 years on people charged with spreading “fake news” about the war in Ukraine.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24 entered its tenth day on Saturday.
Live updates
10.32 am: Casual wear designer and retailer Uniqlo’s parent company Fast Retailing says it will will donate $10 million, or around Rs 76.42 crore, and 2 lakh clothing items to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in order to aid people forced to flee the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reports The Kyiv Independent.
10.30 am: Air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and its northern city of Chernihiv, reports The Kyiv Independent.
9.22 am: According to The Guardian, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko says on his Telegram account: “Our priority is the establishment of a ceasefire so that we can restore vital infrastructure and set up a humanitarian corridor to bring food and medicine into the city.”
9.15 am: Port city of Mariupol has been “blockaded” by Russian forces, AFP quotes its mayor as saying.
8.25 am: CBS News and ABC News suspend their work in Russia, reports BBC.
The decision comes after Russia passed a new law imposing prison terms of up to 15 years on people charged with spreading “fake news” about the war in Ukraine.
Earlier, BBC, CNN and Bloomberg also suspended their operations in Russia.
8.24 am: Electronics and information technology company Samsung suspends sales to Russia “due to current geopolitical developments”, reported BBC.
The company says it will “continue to actively monitor this complex situation to determine our next steps”.
8.19 am: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemns the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for refusing to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying the decision has given “the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian towns and villages”, reported The Guardian.
“All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” the Ukrainian president said in an emotional nighttime address.
On Friday, NATO had said that enforcing a no-fly zone could result in a full-fledged war in Europe with Russia.
“The only way to implement a no-fly zone is to send NATO fighter planes into Ukraine’s airspace, and then impose that no-fly zone by shooting down Russian planes,” Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance’s chief, said.
8.14 am: Facebook, which has been rebranded as Meta, condemns Russia’s decision to ban the social media platform in the country.
In a statement, Nick Clegg, the chief of global operations at Meta, says that due to Russia’s decisions millions of people will be cut off “reliable information”, deprived from contacting their friends and family and silenced from speaking out.
“We will continue to do everything we can to restore our services so they remain available to people to safely and securely express themselves and organize for action,” Clegg adds.
8.10 am: Oleksiy Danilov, the head of Ukraine’s security council, asks Russia to create humanitarian corridors to allow children, women and the elderly to escape the fighting. Danilov says over 840 children have been wounded in the war.
“The question of humanitarian corridors is question No 1.,” he says. “Children, women, elderly people – what are they doing here?”
8.05 am: Bloomberg news channel suspends work of its journalists in Russia, reports AFP.
8.03 am: The United States Embassy in Ukraine calls Russia’s attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant a war crime, reports the Associated Press.
“It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant,” the embassy says in a statement. “[Vladimir] Putin’s shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further.”
8 am: Here are the top updates of the Ukrainian crisis from Friday:
- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told neighbouring countries not to “escalate tensions”, as the invasion of Ukraine entered its ninth day. Putin said that Russia has no bad intentions towards its neighbours.
- Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia was captured in an attack by Russian forces that led to a fire on the facility on Friday. The Russian defence ministry said the plant was under its control and functioning normally, but said Ukrainian “saboteurs” are responsible for the blaze.
- With the return of thousands of Indian students, most of whom were studying medicine in Ukraine, the Indian Medical Association has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider accommodating them in different institutes in the country. The association said that as a “one-time measure”, these students could be allowed to join colleges in India for the remainder of their degrees.
- Russian air strikes in a rural residential area in the Kyiv region killed seven people, two of them children. According to the police, air strikes hit Markhalivka, a village around 10 km from the capital Kyiv.
- The besieged port city of Mariupol in Ukraine has no water, heat or electricity while food is set to run out. The city has been under attack for five days now. The mayor, Vadym Boychenko, appealed for a humanitarian corridor to be set up so that civilians could be evacuated from the city. According an American official, the city remains under the control of Ukraine but has faced heavy attack from Russian forces.