At least five Border Security Force personnel were killed after one of the soldiers opened fire at his colleagues in Punjab’s Amritsar on Sunday, PTI reported. One soldier was injured during the incident.

The shooter was identified as Constable Satteppa SK, who was among those killed, according to NDTV. Satteppa was upset with his duty hours, The Indian Express reported, citing unidentified officials.

The incident took place at the Border Security Force battalion in Amritsar’s Khasa area, just 20 km from the Attari-Wagah border crossing between India and Pakistan.

A court of inquiry has been ordered, the Border Security Force said, according to The Indian Express.