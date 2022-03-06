A civilian was killed and 25 persons were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar on Sunday, the police said. The injured persons include a policeman. The attack took place at a busy market near the Srinagar’s Amira Kadal Bridge.

The police have described the incident as an “act of terrorism”. A senior police official alleged that suspected militants lobbed the grenade towards security forces, PTI reported.

One grenade attack took place in busy market near Amira kadal bridge. In this terror act, one old man from nowhatta has succumbed to injuries while one girl is critical. In this attack, 24 other persons incl 23 civilians & 1 cop have received splinter injuries & are out of danger — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) March 6, 2022

The civilian who died was a senior citizen from Srinagar’s Nowhatta area. One girl who sustained injuries in the explosion is in a critical condition, the police said.

Visuals tweeted by ANI showed security personnel deployed at the site of the grenade attack.

Jammu and Kashmir: Several injured including police personnel in a grenade attack at Amira Kadal market, Srinagar. All the injured have been shifted to hospital: Police pic.twitter.com/mfhDhlKD2v — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022

The injured persons have been taken to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar, a police official told PTI.

Security personnel have cordoned off the site of the attack and police have started investigation to arrest the culprits, the official added.