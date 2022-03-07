Re-polling will be held on March 8 at seven polling stations in Ukhrul, Senapati and Thoubal districts of Manipur, The Indian Express reported on Monday, citing the Election Commission.

The elections will be held from 7 am to 4 pm at three booths each in Ukhrul and Senapati and one booth in Thoubal district. Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agrawal said the re-elections will be held as miscreants had damaged electronic voting machines in these booths.

“These kinds of incidents lead to major discomfort to the electors as they will now need to come out again to exercise their rightful franchise on the day of re-poll,” said Agrawal, according to The Indian Express.

The Manipur Election Commission has said that 12 electronic voting machines had been damaged during the second phase of voting in the state on March 5.

M Hemanta, Congress candidate for Wangjing Tentha Assembly constituency in Thoubal district, told The Hindu on Monday that CCTV camera footage showed three to four people casting all the votes at some polling stations.

The first phase of the Manipur election was held on February 28 and was marked with sporadic incidents of violence.