The evacuation of Indian students stranded in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy began on Tuesday as they boarded buses to head towards central part of the country.

Reyansh Ashri, an education consultant in India whose students are in Sumy, told Scroll.in that her students have boarded the bus.

Anuj Kumar, a final year student, said the buses will soon leave Sumy, where around 600 Indian students are stranded.

The process began after the Russian embassy on Tuesday said it will establish a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to leave besieged Ukrainian cities.

A humanitarian corridor is a temporary demilitarised zone that allows evacuations or transport of aid in a crisis-hit area.

The Sumy corridor is one of the many routes that Moscow will open at 12.30 pm as it has declared a ceasefire to facilitate evacuations, the Russian embassy in India said.

Two routes will be opened from Sumy to the Russian city of Belgorod passing through the Poltava city in central Ukraine. Then, the students will be taken through air, rail and road to selected destinations or temporary accommodation, “in the southern direction in agreement with the Ukrainian side”.

On Monday, India told the United Nations that it was concerned about a humanitarian corridor not being created for evacuating its citizens in Sumy city, despite New Delhi urging both Kyiv and Moscow to allow such a passage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken to presidents of Russia and Ukraine, emphasising on the need for a ceasefire. He also urged them to resolve the issues through diplomacy.

Modi had told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Indian students needed to be rescued from Sumy city on priority.

This is the second attempt at evacuating Indian students from the city.

