The Chhattisgarh Police have claimed that they found pornographic content on the mobile phone of a journalist who was arrested on March 2 for publishing fake news against the Congress-ruled state government, reported The Indian Express on Tuesday.

The police issued a press release claiming that the journalist, Nilesh Sharma had been indulging in “prostitution, blackmailing and obscene chats with males and females”.

The police on Monday had booked the journalist, Nilesh Sharma, under sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. Sharma was transferred to the Bilaspur jail on Monday.

Earlier, Sharma had been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code for breaching peace, circulating rumours and promoting enmity.

The police further claimed that “confidential” documents and recordings were found on Sharma’s phone and that he was “ruining the name of journalists and journalism”.

Congress worker Khilawan Nishad had filed a complaint against Sharma last week following which the police had registered a case, PTI reported. Sharma was arrested in the state capital Raipur.

In his complaint, Nishad claimed that Sharma, who ran a satirical column “Ghurwa ke maati” on the web portal India Writers, was a part of the “Godi media”, The Indian Express reported.

“Godi media” is a term used to refer to media organisations which take a pro-government stance.

Nishad further claimed that Sharma had an “agenda” to create “discord in the government”. The portal India Writers was suspended after the complaint was lodged.

According to The Indian Express, Sharma’s articles used made-up names to write about the Congress-ruled state government. During the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule in the state, Sharma wrote satirical articles on politics.

Meanwhile, the police also suspended an officer on Monday night for supplying confidential information to Sharma, reported The Times of India.

Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal said that Vinod Singh Thakur, a platoon commander who had been deployed on VIP security, was suspended for illegally sharing two call detail records with Sharma.