One student was killed and two others critically injured in a shooting outside of an Iowa school on Monday, said authorities, reported AP. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

The suspects reportedly fired on the grounds of East High School, downtown of Des Moines, from a moving vehicle, as per the police. They were detained half a mile from the Capitol.

The deceased, a 15-year-old boy, was not from East High School, according to Daily Mail. The other two students injured, two girls aged 16 and 18, are from the school. The two were admitted to a hospital nearby.

The school has suspended classes for Tuesday and has made grief counsellors available for students and staff. Principal Jill Versteeg said that the incident was “everyone’s worst nightmare”, reported AP.

To our East High School students and staff: even though there are no classes tomorrow please know that our grief counselors will be at school tomorrow and all week long to support you after today’s tragic event. pic.twitter.com/fFCWfGAoUW — DM Public Schools (@DMschools) March 8, 2022

An investigation is underway and multiple search warrants have been issued.

East High School is the seventh largest high school in Iowa, and has approximately 2,000 students.

So far, there have been 12 school shootings in the US in 2022 alone, according to Education Week. Since 2018, there have been a total of 104 school shootings in the country.