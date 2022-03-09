More than 20 lakh people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24, the United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday.

The agency said that the exodus from Ukraine was Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since the World War II.

Approximately 12 lakh refugees from Ukraine have fled to neighbouring Poland. As many as 1,40,745 people have taken refuge in Slovakia, 191,348 in Hungary, 82,062 in Romania, 82,762 in Moldova, 99,300 in Russia and 453 in Belarus, according to the data provided by the agency.

Filippo Grandi, Commissioner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said those fleeing from Ukraine were shocked and deeply impacted by the violence and their journey to safety.

“Families have been senselessly ripped apart,” Grandi said in a statement. “Tragically, unless the war is stopped, the same will be true for many more.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24 entered its fourteenth day on Wednesday. Putin has described the invasion as a “special military operation” aimed at dislodging “neo-Nazis” ruling Ukraine.

According to the United Nations human rights office, as many as 474 civilians have been killed and 861 injured in Ukraine. On the Russian side, over 498 of its troops have died, according to the country’s military.

On March 8, Russia announced a temporary ceasefire for the second day in a row to allow the evacuation of citizens and foreign nationals through a humanitarian corridor. A humanitarian corridor is a temporary demilitarised zone that allows evacuations or transport of aid in a crisis-hit area.

In Tuesday’s statement, Grandi called for the international community to provide more support to refugees.

“All European states must continue to show generosity,” Grandi said. “Other countries, beyond Europe, also have an important role to play to help people in need and share the international responsibility for millions of refugees.”

The United Nations refugee chief also raised concerns about discrimination and racism against some communities fleeing Ukraine. “Authorities have assured him that they will not discriminate or turn away people escaping to safety,” he said.