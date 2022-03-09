One person was killed and 13 others were injured in an explosion at Slathia Chowk in Udhampur in Jammu on Wednesday afternoon, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said on Twitter.

Singh said there was an explosion near the tehsildar’s office in Udhampur and that he was in touch with District Collector Indu Chib.

“Exact cause and origin of the blast being worked out,” he wrote on Twitter. He added that it was too early to draw any definite conclusions.

Udhampur Senior Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar told The Times of India that the injured have been hospitalised. “Blast intensity will be revealed in further probe,” he said, according to the report.