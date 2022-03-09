Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that the Maharashtra government will investigate the authenticity of video recordings submitted by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis alleging conspiracies against political opponents, PTI reported.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis released what he claimed was 125 hours of video footage that purportedly showed that the state government and the police were attempting to frame him and other BJP leaders like Girish Mahajan.

Fadnavis accused public prosecutor Pravin Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Pune Police Pournima Gaikwad and Assistant Commissioner of Police of Pune’s Swargate division Sushma Chavan of conspiring against him, the Hindustan Times reported.

A part of the recording has Chavan instructing police officers to “fix” Mahajan in a 2018 case. Chavan has refuted the allegations levelled against him.

Pawar on Wednesday said that the recording would not have been possible without the use of central investigative agencies. “If it is true that the recording [submitted by Fadnavis] is of 125 hours, then the use of a powerful agency cannot be ruled out...and such agencies are only under the Government of India,” Pawar said.

Pawar also said that he had nothing to do with the conspiracies, PTI reported.

“All the power of the Centre and all its agencies are in the hands of the people who follow the same ideology as Devendra Fadnavis,” he said.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. (Credit: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

Pawar said that options, such as the video, were being explored to destabilise the Maharashtra government.

The Nationalist Congress Party chief said that he hopes Prime Minister Narendra Modi will investigate the complaint submitted to him by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection with the alleged misuse of central agencies.

Raut on Tuesday had said that Mumbai Police would investigate a “criminal syndicate and extortion racket”, which he claimed is run by a nexus of Enforcement Directorate officials. He made the comments after the Income Tax department conducted raids in Mumbai and Pune at offices and homes of three aides of Maharashtra ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Parab.

Pawar added that former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s case was a fitting example of the misuse of central agencies.

“He [Anil Deshmukh] was jailed after a police complaint by a police official,” Pawar said.

In March 2021, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh of coercing police officers to extort money on his behalf from the owners of bars and restaurants in the city. While Deshmukh repeatedly denied the accusations, on April 5, 2021, he resigned from the Maharashtra Cabinet after the Bombay High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a preliminary inquiry against him.