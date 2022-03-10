Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday lost the state Assembly elections from both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur seats that he contested from.

In Chamkaur Sahib, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Charanjit Singh won by 6,373 votes against the Punjab chief minister. In the second seat, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate Labh Singh Ugoke won by a margin of 36,964 votes.

The Arvind Kejriwal led-Aam Aadmi Party was heading for a clean sweep in Punjab. By 2.30 pm on Thursday, the party won 14 seats and was leading in 78 in the 117-seat Punjab Assembly. It had crossed the halfway mark of 59 during the early hours of the day.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also lost Patiala Urban constituency, his family bastion, to Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh by a margin of over 13,000 votes.

AAP’s ‘pad woman’ defeats Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Singh Majithia

Meanwhile, voters in the Amritsar East constituency snubbed both high-profile candidates, Congress’ state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Jeevan Jyot Kaur bagged the seat with 39,679 votes. Sidhu finished second with 32,929 votes, while Majithia secured 25,188 votes, according to data from the Election Commission website.

The Amritsar East constituency was one of the most closely watched contests in Punjab after the Akali Dal fielded Majithia, a former minister in the state against Sidhu. Months ahead of the elections, Majithia had been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on December 20. He had surrendered before a Mohali court in February.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s winning candidate Jeevan Jyot Kaur is known as Amritsar’s “pad woman” due to her work in the field of promoting menstrual hygiene, according to The Quint. She is the chairperson of non-government organisation Sri Hemkunt Education Society, or SHE society, in Amritsar.