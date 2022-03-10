Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Thursday won from the Dhuri constituency by a margin of 58,206 votes, data from the Election Commission showed. He secured 64.29% of all votes cast.

As of 5 pm on Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party had won 77 seats and was leading in 15. The current government, Congress, failed to defend its place as it had won only 13 seats and lead in five.

After his victory, Mann said that the change in Punjab will be visible in a month and that the party will tackle unemployment on priority, the Hindustan Times reported. He made the comment while speaking in Dhuri city of Sangrur district.

“We will save the youth of Punjab, frustrated due to unemployment,” said Mann. “You have done your duty, now the responsibility is on my shoulders to deliver for Punjab. The chief minister will work for entire Punjab... not for a party.”

The Aam Aadmi Party leader also mentioned that political rivals had lost their constituencies.

“Bade Badal Sahib [Parkash Singh Badal] has lost, Sukhbir [Badal] has lost from Jalalabad, Captain [Amritsar Singh] has lost from Patiala, [Navjot Singh] Sidhu and [Bikram Singh] Majithia are also losing, [Charanjit Singh] Channi has lost on both the seats…,” said Mann, according to the Hindustan Times.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost both seats – Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur – where he was contesting. State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was also trailing behind the Aam Aadmi Party candidate Jeevan Jyot Kau in Amritsar East.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh lost his family bastion of Patiala Urban.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal were trailing behind the Aam Aadmi Party’s candidates in their seats as well.

Mann also announced that his oath-taking ceremony will be held in Nawanshahr district’s Khatkarkalan, the ancestral village of revolutionary and freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, according to NDTV.

Mann further said that there will no photographs of the chief minister in any government office. “Instead, there will be pictures of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar,” he added.