Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar has lost the state’s Panaji seat to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Atanasio Monserrate by 716 votes.

However, speaking to reporters, Monserrate said he was not happy with the victory, alleging that BJP supporters had not voted for him, reported NDTV. “I have told this to BJP leaders,” Monserrate said. “They should watch out in the future.”

Monserrate alleged that the BJP cadres in Panaji did not accept him, but the people of Panaji stood by him, according to PTI.

“This is not a victory of the party. This is my victory,” he said.

Utpal Parrikar had quit the BJP on January 21 and announced that he would contest as an Independent candidate from Panaji. This was after he expressed desire to contest the Panaji constituency which his father held for 25 years before his death in 2019.

However, on January 21, the BJP fielded sitting legislator Monserrate from the constituency. Monserrate had switched sides from the Congress in 2019.

Utpal Parrikar had questioned giving a ticket to Monserrate, who has been accused in a rape case.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had backed Parrikar’s candidature from Panaji. The party also said it would withdraw its candidate from Panaji. Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal had also invited Utpal Parrikar to contest on his outfit’s ticket.