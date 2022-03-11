Pakistan on Thursday summoned India’s charge d’affaires in Islamabad, alleging that a high-speed Indian projectile entered their airspace and crashed near Mian Channu city in Khanewal district, damaging some civilian property, PTI reported.

Major General Babar Iftikhar, director general of the Inter-Service Public Relations of Pakistani Armed Forces, at a press conference said that the alleged incident took place on Wednesday.

“At 6.43 pm, a high-speed flying object was picked up inside Indian flying territory by Air Defence Operations Centre of the Pakistani Air Force,” he told the media. “From its initial course the object suddenly manoeuvred towards Pakistani territory and violated Pakistan’s airspace ultimately falling near Mia Channu at 6.50 pm.”

No deaths or injuries were reported, he stated. The Pakistan Air Force, Iftikhar claimed, had continuously monitored the complete flight path of the flying object from its point of origin near Sirsa in India till its point of impact near Mian Channu.

The major general added that the Pakistani Air Force has “initiated requisite tactical actions in accordance” with the Standard Operating Procedures. He alleged that the flight path of the “object” endangered many international and domestic passenger flights, both in Indian and Pakistani airspace, as well as human life and property.

“Whatever caused this incident to happen, it is for the Indians to explain,” Iftikhar said. “It, nevertheless, shows their disregard for aviation safety and reflects very poorly on their technology prowess and procedural efficiency.”

He claimed the incident could have resulted in a major aviation disaster. “Pakistan strongly protests this flagrant violation and cautions against recurrence of any such incident in future,” the major general added.

Pakistan Air Force spokesperson Tariq Zia said that an analysis of the debris showed it was a supersonic missile, but unarmed, The Indian Express reported.

Indian authorities have not yet responded to the allegations.

“The Indian charge d’affaires was told to convey to the Government of India Pakistan’s strong condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistani airspace in contravention of the established international norms and aviation safety protocols,” the foreign office said in a statement said on Thursday.