Political analyst Prashant Kishor on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was building a “false narrative” when he said that the Assembly election results were a glimpse to the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results.

Modi had the made the comment Thursday evening after the Bharatiya Janata Party won in four out of five state elections. Addressing party supporters at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Modi had said BJP’s victory in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh polls had decided the fate of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which the party won with a huge majority.

“…The same applies now too...The 2024 general election result can be glimpsed in the result of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election,” said Modi. On Thursday, the BJP secured a second successive term in Uttar Pradesh, winning 255 seats of the 403-member Assembly.

However, in a tweet on Friday morning, Kishor said that the results of the state polls would not matter in the 2024 general elections.

“Battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024 and not in any state elections,” Kishor wrote in a tweet. “Saheb [PM Modi] knows this! Hence this clever attempt to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over [the] Opposition. Don’t fall or be part of this false narrative.”