A soldier of the Central Reserve Police Force was on Saturday killed after being shot at by militants in Check Chotipora area of Shopian district, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Saturday.

The soldier, identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi, succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, the police said in a tweet.

The police said the area had been cordoned off. Unidentified police officials told the Global News Service agency that Dohi had returned home on leave recently.

In the last 10 days, three panchayat members have been killed by militants. The most recent incident took place on Friday in Adoura in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Panchayat head Shabir Ahmad Mir sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where he died.

On March 9, Sameer Bhat, a panchayat head of the Peoples Democratic Party, was killed at his home in the Khonmoh area of Srinagar.

On March 2, another panchayat member was shot of the Kolpora area in Srinagar by the panchayat head. The deceased, Mohammad Yaqoob Dar, was an Independent panchayat member of the Sundoo village.