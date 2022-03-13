Days before the Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann’s swearing-in as the chief minister of Punjab, the state police have withdrawn the security cover of 122 former ministers and MLAs, PTI reported on Saturday.

In a letter to senior police officials, the Punjab additional director general of police (security), on March 11, however, said that personnel deployed on specific orders of courts will not be withdrawn.

“In case any fresh, specific input regarding threat to a protectee is available with the local police, prior clearance may be obtained from additional director general of police/security, Punjab, before withdrawal of security,” the letter said.

On Saturday, chief minister-designate Mann told reporters that “police are meant to do policing”, ANI reported.

“Earlier police personnel were deployed outside the houses of politicians while police stations used to lie vacant,” he said. “I think the security of the people of Punjab is more important than the security of few people.”

The list of prominent leaders who will lose their security cover includes former ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Raj Kumar Verka, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Brahm Mohindra, Sangat Singh Gilzian and former speaker KP Singh.

Some Congress leaders who have been elected as MLAs, but are still on the Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Tript Rajender Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria and Barindermeet Singh Pahra.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Congress’ Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, will also lose her security cover.

Prominent names in the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Akali Dal who will also lose security cover, are Daljit Singh Cheema, Tota Singh, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Chunni Lal Bhaga, Manoranjan Kalia, Anil Joshi, Dinesh Babbu Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, and former MLAs Sharanjit Dhillon and Pawan Kumar Tinu.

The list also includes the names of former Aam Aadmi Party leaders Jagtar Singh Jagga, Kanwar Sandhu, Amarjit Singh Sandoa and HS Phoolka.

On Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party won a thumping majority in the state, bagging 92 of the 117 Assembly constituencies. Mann won the Dhuri seat by a margin of 58,206 votes. Mann will take oath as Punjab’s chief minister on March 16.