A massive fire that broke out at a godown in the Tangra area of Kolkata was brought under control on Sunday morning after firefighting went on for 15 hours, PTI reported, citing officials.

The fire broke out on Saturday evening inside a godown and in no time had spread to the adjacent building. The godown had stored rexine or synthetic leather and other inflammable objects. It also had some chemicals, camphor oil and alcohol, according to the official, PTI reported.

A fire department official said that 15 fire tenders had been called in to douse the flames.

No casualties have been reported, but two firefighters have sustained injuries. The losses are expected to be substantial as the locality has many leather factories, according to The Times of India.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has formed a high-power committee to investigate the incident, ANI reported.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose had visited the site on Saturday to assess the situation. Bose had said that the narrow lanes in the area made the dousing operations difficult. Locals stepped in and helped the fire tenders in the operation.

While the fire has been brought under control, work to douse small pockets of fire was underway, PTI reported.