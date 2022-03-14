Five Indian students died and two were injured in a road accident in Canada’s Ontario province on Saturday. In a tweet on Monday, Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Ajay Bisaria, said that the two injured students have been hospitalised.

India’s embassy in Canada is in touch with families of the students, Bisaria said.

Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance. @MEAIndia — Ajay Bisaria (@Ajaybis) March 14, 2022

The deceased have been identified as Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan and Pawan Kumar. They were declared dead at the site of the accident, according to PTI. The victims were aged between 21 and 24 years.

The Ontario Provincial Police said that all of them were studying in Canada’s Greater Toronto and Montreal areas, the CBC News reported. Police said that an investigation into the accident is underway.

“They were travelling west in a passenger van on Highway 401 Saturday morning when they collided with a tractor-trailer at around 3.45 am,” the police said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar offered condolences to the families of the deceased. He assured that the Indian embassy in Canada will provide assistance to the families.

“Deeply mourn the passing away of five Indian students in Canada,” he said in a tweet. “Pray for the recovery of those injured.”