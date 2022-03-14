Two newly elected councillors were shot dead in separate incidents in Panihati and Jhalda towns of West Bengal on Sunday, PTI reported.

Anupam Dutta, a Trinamool Congress councillor from the Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district, was shot from a close range by unidentified assailants, The Indian Express reported. He was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, reported NDTV. Police said they have arrested Shambhunath Pandit, an alleged contract killer, based on the footage.

Shocking ! #TMC councilor Anupam Dutta shot at point blank by unidentified attacker in Agarpara. Dutta, a newly elected councilor at the Panihati Municipality on the outskirts of #Kolkata was declared dead when taken to hospital pic.twitter.com/R9FseoqRlC — ইন্দ্রজিৎ | INDRAJIT (@iindrojit) March 13, 2022

The Trinamool Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arjun Singh of being linked to the killing, according to The Indian Express. The BJP denied the charges and held “internal feud” within the Trinamool Congress as the reason behind the killing.

Meanwhile, in Purulia district’s Jhalda Municipality, a four-time Congress local councillor Tapan Kandu was shot dead, according to PTI. Police said the councillor was shot at by three motorcycle-borne assailants when he was out for a walk near his residence.

Congress’s state unit President Adhir Chowdhury blamed the Trinamool Congress for the death of Kundu’s death.

“There is no democracy in West Bengal,” Chowdhury said, according to The Indian Express. “Our elected representative Tapan Kandu was shot dead by TMC goons to stop Congress from forming the board in Jhalda.”

Trinamool Congress leader Tapas Roy refuted the allegations. “We have also lost a councillor today...Police will definitely find out the real culprits,” he said.

Both Dutta and Kundu had won the recent civic polls in February.