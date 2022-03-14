The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday announced that children aged 12 to 14 years will be eligible for coronavirus vaccination from March 16. So far, children aged above 15 were eligible for the shot.

“The Covid-19 vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological Evans, Hyderabad,” the ministry said in a press release.

The health ministry also announced that all senior citizens will now be eligible for the precautionary dose of the vaccine. In January, the government had allowed a third dose for senior citizens with co-morbidities as a precautionary measure amid a rise in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant of the virus.

Co-morbidities are ailments which make a person more susceptible to death due to Covid-19 infections.

बच्चे सुरक्षित तो देश सुरक्षित!



मुझे बताते हुए खुशी है की 16 मार्च से 12 से 13 व 13 से 14 आयुवर्ग के बच्चों का कोविड टीकाकरण शुरू हो रहा है।



साथ ही 60+ आयु के सभी लोग अब प्रिकॉशन डोज लगवा पाएँगे।



मेरा बच्चों के परिजनों व 60+ आयुवर्ग के लोगों से आग्रह है की वैक्सीन जरूर लगवाएँ। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 14, 2022

On January 3, India had started vaccination for children between 15 to 18 years of age amid a surge of cases in India driven by the Omicron variant.

Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain Protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19, according to The Indian Express. It is developed from a component of the spike protein on the virus’ surface that helps the body build an immune response to a disease.