Newly-elected Manipur MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh has said at a public rally that those who voted for the National People’s Party in the Assembly elections will not receive any benefits from the government, the Imphal Times reported on Sunday.

Singh was elected on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket from the Lamsang constituency in the Imphal West district of Manipur. On Sunday, he took oath as the protem Speaker of the Assembly.

Singh, who has served as the state’s education minister, said that those who voted for the National People’s Party have “sold off their values of five years”.

“They have no rights to get the government benefits in Lamsang Assembly constituency”, he said, according to the Imphal Times.

He asserted that those who voted for the National People’s Party had “forfeited” their rights on February 28 – the day when the first phase of the Manipur Assembly election was held.

In the Assembly election, Singh defeated the National People’s Party’s Pukhramban Sumati Devi by 400 votes.

The BJP has a clear majority in Manipur, having won 32 out of the Assembly’s 60 seats. The National People’s Party was a distant second, with seven seats.