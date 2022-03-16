The United States Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution to investigate Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top military leaders of the country as war criminals over the Ukraine invasion that first started on February 24, reported the Associated Press.

The resolution was introduced to the floor by Republic Senator Lindsey Graham and was quickly passed by both parties without any dissent.

“All of us in this chamber joined together, with Democrats and Republicans, to say that Vladimir Putin cannot escape accountability for the atrocities committed against the Ukrainian people,” said Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, according to Reuters.

The resolution called for the International Criminal Court to hold Putin and his military accountable for the crimes committed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reported Reuters.

United States President Joe Biden on Sunday authorised $200 million (over Rs 1,535 crore) for additional arms and equipment to Ukraine. In a tweet, the White House said it has provided more than $1.2 billion (over Rs 9,211 crore) to Ukraine this year.

Civilian deaths

The number of civilians killed in Ukraine because of Russian attack is rising by the day.

Nine persons were killed in bombing in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv, AFP reported on Sunday, citing the regional governor. Nine people were also killed in Russian airstrikes at a military base in the western city of Lviv, the news agency reported.

Russian troops have shot dead seven civilians – a child and six women – in the Peremoga village in the Kyiv region when they were evacuating on Friday, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine claimed.

Three million people have also fled Ukraine, Paul Dillon, a spokesperson for the United Nations migration agency said on Tuesday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since Russia began its bombardment, reported AFP. This is first time he has given a count for deaths among the Ukrainian forces.