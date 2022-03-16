The Madras High Court on Tuesday said that using mobile phones and taking videos inside government offices was “grave misconduct”, Live Law reported.

Justice SM Subramaniam directed the Tamil Nadu government to issue instructions to regulate the use of mobile phones in public offices during work hours.

The court made the comment while hearing a petition challenging the suspension of a government employee who has been accused of filming her colleagues and other officials inside the office premises.

The woman was allegedly warned against filming in the office by a senior officer, whom she ignored. The officer then took away her phone and handed it to the watchman for custody. This infuriated the woman who then attacked the security guard.

On Tuesday, the court said that the increasing frequency of disruptive incidents over mobile phones and cameras in public offices was worrying, PTI reported.

“If such indiscipline and misconduct are allowed to be continued, no doubt, they are committing the greatest sin to the public by getting taxpayers’ money as a huge salary,” the court said.

The court has asked the Tamil Nadu government to issue a circular ordering the phones to be locked away in a cloakroom during office hours. Employees will have to take permission from senior officers to make or pick emergency calls.

The court asked also the state government to initiate strict action if the circular with this order is disregarded or violated in any manner. The government has till April 13 to comply with the order.