The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, said that maximum temperature in parts of India has increased by 10 degrees Celsius since March 1, the Hindustan Times reported. In several parts of western India, the temperature has gone up by six to eight degrees over the last few days.

The cities of Ahmedabad, Bhuj and Rajkot in Gujarat and Hanamkonda in Telangana have been witnessing maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and above. Nagpur and Akola in Maharashtra have also reported increasing temperatures.

Ahmedabad Meteorological Department director Manorama Mohanty said that a heatwave warning has been issued for Gujarat, India Today reported.

“Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Saurashtra and Kutch region for the next 24 hours and in North Gujarat for the next 48 hours,” he said. “After 2 days, the heat wave will subside but the temperature will remain high”.

A heatwave occurs when the temperature recorded is more than 4.5-6.4 degrees Celsius above normal, and if it is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal, it is a severe heatwave, according to the weather monitor.

​​In Delhi and its neighbouring states, the temperature was 6-8 degrees Celsius higher than the average. The national Capital’s average temperature is around 29 degree Celsius.

On Wednesday, a yellow alert for a heatwave was given for the plains of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. A yellow alert indicates heatwave conditions in isolated parts. People are advised to avoid strenous activities when the temperature is high.

Cyclone Asani to form over Bay of Bengal

Meanwhile, the IMD had last week issued a warning that a low pressure area was forming over southwest Indian Ocean, Mint reported. It is expected to develop into a cyclone named Asani by next week.

While Cyclone Asani is unlikely to cross the Indian coast, heavy rains are expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea between March 19 and 20.