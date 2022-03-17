The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Election Commission to conduct the Delhi civic polls in a “free, fair and expeditious manner, without any interference from the Centre”, reported ANI.

The municipal corporation elections were scheduled to be held in April. However, the Election Commission deferred the polling indefinitely, citing a communication from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Baijal had said that the Centre wanted to merge the trifurcated civic bodies of Delhi.

On Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party leaders Ankush Narang and Manoj Kumar Tyagi alleged that the Union government had “brazen influence” on the Delhi Election Commission and that it was meddling the civic body elections, Live Law reported.

The petitioners also said that postponing the polls indefinitely was arbitrary and violated the democratic tenet of “impartial conduct of elections”.

Narang and Kumar added that on March 9, the Delhi Election Commission had circulated a letter, intending to announce the election date at a press conference at 5 pm. However, they alleged that they had received another press release that day, informing them of how the Centre planned to merge the trifurcated civic bodies.

“By being the sole reason behind the delay in Municipal elections, the Government of India is very evidently making attempts to buckle the independence of the State Election Commission and stultify free and fair Municipal Elections in Delhi,” the plea stated.

The dates of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections are yet to be officially confirmed.